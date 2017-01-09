SerComm sees revenues hit record high in 2016

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 9 January 2017]

Networking device maker SerComm has reported consolidated December 2016 revenues of NT$3.13 billion (US$97.64 million), down 0.95% on month but up 4% on year.

For all of 2016, revenues were up 5% on year to a record high of NT$36.7 billion.

Shipments of the company's broadband networking devices were robust in 2016, buoyed by the growing trend for digital convergence, high-definition video streaming, household security surveillance, and automation controls, SerComm said.

Powered by its automated production lines, SerComm shipped over 30 million units of telecom-use broadband devices in 2016, the company added.

Rising IoT applications, 5G services and the use of Big Data and artificial intelligence will help ramp up shipments of networking devices for smart home applications in 2017, commented the company.

The company's stock price finished unchanged at NT$80.60 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 6 session.