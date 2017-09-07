Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Sercomm August revenues ride higher
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues increase 8% on month and 10% on year to a record high of NT$3.54 billion (US$117.63 million) in August.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$24.44 billion, edging up 0.2% from a year earlier.

Increasing demand for fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) equipment and services in Europe has contributed to Sercomm's revenue growth in recent months, company president James Wang said earlier.

The company's overall order visibility has extended to October, Wang noted.

The company plans to showcase an array of pre-5G, 4G and LWA (LTE-WLAN aggregation) small cell base stations during the upcoming WCIT 2017 trade fair to be held in Taipei from September 10-13.

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 41min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link