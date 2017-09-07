Sercomm August revenues ride higher

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues increase 8% on month and 10% on year to a record high of NT$3.54 billion (US$117.63 million) in August.

For the first eight months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$24.44 billion, edging up 0.2% from a year earlier.

Increasing demand for fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) equipment and services in Europe has contributed to Sercomm's revenue growth in recent months, company president James Wang said earlier.

The company's overall order visibility has extended to October, Wang noted.

The company plans to showcase an array of pre-5G, 4G and LWA (LTE-WLAN aggregation) small cell base stations during the upcoming WCIT 2017 trade fair to be held in Taipei from September 10-13.