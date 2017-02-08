Sercomm positive about 1Q17 outlook despite flat sales in January

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 8 February 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.926 billion (US$94.287 million) for January, down 6.5% on month and 5% on year.

Despite the flat performance in January, Sercomm remains positive about its business outlook for the first quarter as the US market will continue to grow robustly and the optical network market in China is gaining momentum, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company posted revenues of NT$36.7 billion in 2016, which were the company's highest yearly figures.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.40 to close at NT$81.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the February 7 session.