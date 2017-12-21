Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:33 (GMT+8)
Sercomm unveils NB-IoT solutions
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 21 December 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm has unveiled an array of NB-IoT solutions complied with 3GPP newly released wireless technology, according to company president James Wang.

Sercomm's NB-IoT solutions are designed to run on licensed spectrums featuring wide area coverage, lower-power consumption with a maximum upload speed of 62Kbps and maximum download speed of 21Kbps, Wang said.

The NB-IoT solutions can also be used to upgrade current 3G/4G networks to help telecom operators reduce network deployment costs, while utilizing the solutions for smart meter, smart city, and smart industrial/agricultural applications, Wang added.

By 2020, the number of connected IoT devices globally is expected to reach 27 billion, including 10 billion mobile IoT products, according to a GSMA estimate.

Sercomm introduces NB-IoT solutions Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, December 2017

