NB-IoT expected to catch up with LoRa in 2018, says SerComm CTO

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

While LoRa was the earliest technology to be applied to IoT (Internet of Things) devices, NB (narrow band)-IoT has seen fast growing application since 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project) completed standardization of NB-IoT in June 2016 and is expected to catch up with LoRa in 2018, according to CTO Ben Lin for networking/communication device maker SerComm.

LoRa has been commercially used in Industry 4.0 automation with users setting up own LoRa communication networks in small areas without relying on telecom carriers' networks, Lin said. LoRa wireless communications are normally run on unlicensed frequency band units, Lin noted.

In view of application of IoT technologies currently, LTE Cat (category) M1 dominates the US market while many mobile telecom carriers in Asia and Europe have begun to adopt NB-IoT, Lin indicated.