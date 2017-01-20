SerComm to offer AI-integrated devices in mid-2017

Irene Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 20 January 2017]

Networking/communication device maker SerComm has been conducting R&D for AI technology for five years and will begin commercialization through offering AI-integrated devices, mainly IP cameras and home automation controllers, in mid-2017, according to company president and CEO James Wang.

SerComm's AI R&D focuses on front-end data collection and processing to delete errors in collection, Wang said. As the front-end work has to be connected to back-end AI computing platforms, SerComm will seek close cooperation with telecom carriers and Internet service providers to promote AI-integrated devices, Wang indicated.

For the China market in particular, SerComm expects significant growth in demand for devices used in fiber-optic networks in 2017 as fixed-line telecom carriers upgrade their fiber-optic equipment, and China Mobile is actively expanding fiber-optic networks, Wang said.

SerComm plans to expand its R&D staff in Taiwan through recruiting 100 engineers in 2017, Wang noted. The addition of 100 engineers will lead to an additional 300 employees working at production lines, Wang indicated.