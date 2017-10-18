Sercomm to showcase AI-centric IoT solutions at BBWF 2017

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 18 October 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm will unveil its AI-centric smart IoT solutions at the upcoming Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2017 to be held in Berlin from October 24-26, the company has announced.

Sercomm's AI-based IoT solutions, which include high-end IP camera for facial recognition and voice assistant, will enable controls of smart terminal-end devices and sensors installed within a house such as alert systems and air conditioners for better smart home and IoT experiences.

In line with the development of the smart IoT solutions, the company has also completed an in-house developed cloud service platform, which is able to collect and analyze data for customized home security monitoring, intelligent energy management, lighting control and other applications.

In addition to the smart home applications, Sercomm will also showcase an array of ultra-broadband network devices such as 10Gb PON devices and G.fast/eVDL IAD products, during the three-day event.

Sercomm to showcase AI-based smart IoT solutions at BBWF 2017.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017