Taipei, Wednesday, March 29, 2017 15:24 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
SerComm expects strong demand from China, North America, emerging markets in Europe in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Networking/communication device maker SerComm expects strong demand for devices used in fiber-optic networks in the China market, DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 routers used in cable TV networks in the North America market and IADs (integrated access devices) in emerging markets in Europe in 2017, company president and CEO James Wang said at a March 27 investors conference.

SerComm posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.139 billion (US$289 million), gross margin of 15.32%, net operating profit of NT$474 million, net profit of NT$414 million and net EPS of NT$1.70 for the fourth quarter of 2016, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$36.702 billion, gross margin of 14.63%, net operating profit of NT$1.771 billion, net profit of NT$1.462 billion and net EPS of NT$6.02 for the whole year.

Home-use gateways accounted for 64% of 2016 consolidated revenues, fixed-mobile convergence devices including Small Cell and broadband access devices for 14%, smart home control and surveillance devices for 12%, routers used by small to medium-size business for 10%.

SerComm's board of directors on March 27 decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$4.20 for 2016.

Realtime news

  • Commentary: TPK, O-film tie-up to bring uncertainty to touch panel industry

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Compal becomes a strategic partner of LeEco

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Hua Hong seeing robust smart-card chip demand

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Cleanroom constructor UIS posts record NT$6.52 in 2016 EPS

    Bits + chips | 1h 12min ago

  • Xintec looks to turnaround in 2H17

    Bits + chips | 1h 16min ago

  • HTC teams up with Qingdao Publishing to tap educational VR market in China

    IT + CE | 1h 24min ago

  • ECS suffers net loss per share of NT$1.70 for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 23:01

  • Digitimes Research: Sony launches Bravia OLED TVs, Samsung beefs up marketing of QLED TVs in March

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:59

  • Lenovo talking with Fujitsu about buying PC business, says Nikkei

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:48

  • Mitac Holdings to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$2.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:15

  • Quanta to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$3.50

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:09

  • PChome Online to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$5.583

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 22:04

  • Clevo to hand out 2016 dividend of NT$0.70

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:58

  • Competition in AI platform market intensifying

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:53

  • Invetec net profits stay flat in 2016

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:35

  • Twinhead International to not hand out 2016 dividend

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

  • Unitech Computer to deal out 2016 dividend of NT$1.30

    Before Going to Press | Mar 28, 21:34

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link