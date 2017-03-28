SerComm expects strong demand from China, North America, emerging markets in Europe in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Networking/communication device maker SerComm expects strong demand for devices used in fiber-optic networks in the China market, DOCSIS 3.0, 3.1 routers used in cable TV networks in the North America market and IADs (integrated access devices) in emerging markets in Europe in 2017, company president and CEO James Wang said at a March 27 investors conference.

SerComm posted consolidated revenues of NT$9.139 billion (US$289 million), gross margin of 15.32%, net operating profit of NT$474 million, net profit of NT$414 million and net EPS of NT$1.70 for the fourth quarter of 2016, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$36.702 billion, gross margin of 14.63%, net operating profit of NT$1.771 billion, net profit of NT$1.462 billion and net EPS of NT$6.02 for the whole year.

Home-use gateways accounted for 64% of 2016 consolidated revenues, fixed-mobile convergence devices including Small Cell and broadband access devices for 14%, smart home control and surveillance devices for 12%, routers used by small to medium-size business for 10%.

SerComm's board of directors on March 27 decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$4.20 for 2016.