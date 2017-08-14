Sercomm looks to strong performance in 2H17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 14 August 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm has experienced an influx of new orders since July, expecting its revenues and gross margin to improve significantly in the second half of 2017 as compared to those recorded in the first half, according to company president James Wang.

The company reported net profits of NT$318 million (US$10.48 million) for the second quarter of 2017, up 38.9% on quarter but down 8.1% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$1.31 for the quarter.

For the first half of 2017, net profits totaled NT$547 million, decreasing 13% from a year earlier. EPS for the six-month period stood at NT$2.25. However, during the period, revenues fell 2.5% on year to NT$17.62 billion, and gross margin dropped to 13% from 13.9% of a year earlier.

Sercomm eyes to ramp up its revenues to over NT$10 billion each in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, buoyed by an improvement of its product mix and pumping up shipments of high-margin products, Wang said.

Sercomm managed to lower the ratio of traditional home gateway products to 58% of its total sales in the first half of 2017 down from 64% of a year earlier, while ramping the ratio of FMC (fixed-mobile convergence) devices to 19% during the same period, Wang noted.

The company will also continue to ramp up its shipments to the telecom sector and to exert more efforts to promote its new products to new clients and new markets in the second half of 2017, company chairman Paul Wang added.

Sercomm chairman Paul Wang (left) and president James Wang

Photo: Irene Chen, Digitimes, August 2017