SerComm to highlight latest IoT solutions at CES 2017

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Broadband networking device maker SerComm will showcase its latest IoT solutions, high-resolution IP cameras and wireless sensors at the upcoming CES 2017 trade show, according to the company.

The company will conduct live demonstrations of its IoT solutions, including multi-functional, smart gateway products, which support high-speed broadband functionality and serve as control hubs for household connected devices.

SerComm will also display an array of wireless sensors, supporting Z-Wave, ZigBee, DECT and Bluetooth technologies, catering to the home automation sector, said the company.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.90 to close at NT$77.20 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the December 28 session.