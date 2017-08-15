Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
Arcadyan, Sercomm shipping more optical broadband devices to Europe
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Networking device makers Arcadyan Technology and Sercomm both have reported that demand for optical broadband devices from the telecom sector in Europe is still growing. The two companies expect sales of their respective optical broadband network products to increase significantly in 2017.

Consumer demand for upgrades in transmission speeds of fixed broadband networks has promoted telecom operators in Europe to eagerly build up high-speed optical broadband networks, according to sources at Arcadyan.

Arcadyan's sales of optical broadband devices are expected to expand 2-3 times in 2017 as compared to those shipped a year earlier in which optical broadband products accounted for only 3% of Arcadyan's total revenues, said the sources.

Sercomm also expects sales of optical broadband devices to Europe to double on year in 2017 .

Sercomm said he has been enhancing its deployments in a number of countries in Europe for years, optimizing its expertise gained from the sales of its optical broadband products in China.

Shipments of optical networking and FMC (fixed-mobile convergence) devices increased by 30% on year in the first half of 2017, according to company president James Wang.

