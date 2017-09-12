Sercomm to begin shipping LPWAN modules in 4Q17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm will start shipping its LPWAN (low power wide area network) modules supporting NB-IoT technology to China and Korea in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to company CEO and president James Wang.

Sercomm has also delivered LPWAN modules supporting Cat-M1 technology to Verizon Wireless and AT&T for verification and is expected to begin shipping such modules in the second quarter of 2018, Wang said.

Sercomm's LPWAN modules can come with its small cell solutions that meet different requirements of IoT applications such as Industry 4.0 of various vertical industries, Wang stressed.

Sercomm expects shipments of its LPWAN modules to take off and reach over 10 million units in 2018, noted Wang, adding that LPWAN modules are expected to account 10-15% of Sercomm's overall revenues by 2020.

Meanwhile, Sercomm is currently enjoying brisk sales of its GPON home gateway unit (HGU) products to China, with such shipments to reach 1.6-1.7 million units in September, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Sercomm is expected to see its revenues reach a new high in September after its sales hit a record of NT$3.54 billion (US$117.96 million) in August, said the report.

For the first eight months of 2017, Sercomm's revenues totaled NT$24.44 billion, edging up 0.2% from a year earlier.

