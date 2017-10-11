Taipei, Thursday, October 12, 2017 03:06 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Sercomm sales hit record highs in September, 3Q17
Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues grow 4.8% on month and 17% on year to a record high of NT$3.71 billion (US$122.19 million) in September.

Third-quarter revenues also hit the company's highest quarterly level at NT$10.52 billion, increasing 13% sequentially and 11% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$28.15 billion, increasing 2% from a year ago.

The strong performance for the third quarter came as demand for the company's major products, including optical transceiver equipment, cable DOCSIS 3.x cable products, IADs, and LPWAN devices, has been brisk recently, according to sources at the company.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to finish at NT$84.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the October 6 session, the last trading session before a 4-day adjourn from October 7-10.

Realtime news

  • FET nets NT$2.64 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 10min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile nets NT$4.32 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 11min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom nets NT$3.89 per share for January-September

    Before Going to Press | 6h 12min ago

  • Synnex to set up first logistics center in Indonesia

    Before Going to Press | 6h 14min ago

  • Pegatron September revenues hit 23-month high

    Before Going to Press | 6h 16min ago

  • LCD TV panel prices to drop in October, says AVC

    Before Going to Press | 7h 51min ago

  • Asustek own-brand sales increase in September

    Before Going to Press | 7h 55min ago

  • Taiwan September export value hits record

    Before Going to Press | 7h 57min ago

  • Taiwan IC designers expected to rely on emerging markets for 4Q17 business growth

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Himax reportedly supplies WLO chips for iPhone X face ID

    Before Going to Press | 8h 3min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link