Sercomm sales hit record highs in September, 3Q17

Irene Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 October 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues grow 4.8% on month and 17% on year to a record high of NT$3.71 billion (US$122.19 million) in September.

Third-quarter revenues also hit the company's highest quarterly level at NT$10.52 billion, increasing 13% sequentially and 11% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$28.15 billion, increasing 2% from a year ago.

The strong performance for the third quarter came as demand for the company's major products, including optical transceiver equipment, cable DOCSIS 3.x cable products, IADs, and LPWAN devices, has been brisk recently, according to sources at the company.

The company's stock price rose NT$0.80 to finish at NT$84.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the October 6 session, the last trading session before a 4-day adjourn from October 7-10.