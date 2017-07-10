Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
Sercomm revenues hit 19-month high in June
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues rise 6.7% on month and 2% on year to a 19-month high of NT$3.23 billion (US$105.7 million) in June.

Second-quarter revenues reached NT$9.3 billion, increasing 11.7% from the previous quarter and 0.3% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$17.63 billion, decreasing 2.49% from a year earlier.

While focusing on development of low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) and integrated access device (IAD) products, Sercomm has also stepped up efforts to develop products for IoT, small cell, smart household, smart energy and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) applications.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.40 to finish at NT$80.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 7 session.

Sercomm: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

3,230

6.7%

2%

17,628

(2.5%)

May-17

3,026

(0.5%)

(0.4%)

14,398

(3.4%)

Apr-17

3,042

0.6%

(0.7%)

11,371

(4.2%)

Mar-17

3,023

27%

(4.8%)

8,329

(5.5%)

Feb-17

2,380

(18.7%)

(6.8%)

5,306

(5.8%)

Jan-17

2,926

(6.5%)

(5%)

2,926

(5%)

Dec-16

3,130

3.9%

(1.3%)

36,704

4.8%

Nov-16

3,013

0.4%

(6.6%)

33,574

5.4%

Oct-16

3,002

(4.9%)

(8.8%)

30,561

6.8%

Sep-16

3,156

(1.8%)

(7%)

27,560

8.8%

Aug-16

3,212

3.2%

(8.7%)

24,403

11.3%

Jul-16

3,113

(1.7%)

(11.1%)

21,191

15.1%

Jun-16

3,167

4.3%

1.1%

18,078

21.3%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

