Sercomm revenues hit 19-month high in June

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm saw its consolidated revenues rise 6.7% on month and 2% on year to a 19-month high of NT$3.23 billion (US$105.7 million) in June.

Second-quarter revenues reached NT$9.3 billion, increasing 11.7% from the previous quarter and 0.3% from a year earlier. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$17.63 billion, decreasing 2.49% from a year earlier.

While focusing on development of low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) and integrated access device (IAD) products, Sercomm has also stepped up efforts to develop products for IoT, small cell, smart household, smart energy and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) applications.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.40 to finish at NT$80.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the July 7 session.

Sercomm: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 3,230 6.7% 2% 17,628 (2.5%) May-17 3,026 (0.5%) (0.4%) 14,398 (3.4%) Apr-17 3,042 0.6% (0.7%) 11,371 (4.2%) Mar-17 3,023 27% (4.8%) 8,329 (5.5%) Feb-17 2,380 (18.7%) (6.8%) 5,306 (5.8%) Jan-17 2,926 (6.5%) (5%) 2,926 (5%) Dec-16 3,130 3.9% (1.3%) 36,704 4.8% Nov-16 3,013 0.4% (6.6%) 33,574 5.4% Oct-16 3,002 (4.9%) (8.8%) 30,561 6.8% Sep-16 3,156 (1.8%) (7%) 27,560 8.8% Aug-16 3,212 3.2% (8.7%) 24,403 11.3% Jul-16 3,113 (1.7%) (11.1%) 21,191 15.1% Jun-16 3,167 4.3% 1.1% 18,078 21.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017