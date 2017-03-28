Sercomm reports record high EPS for 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Networking device maker Sercomm has reported net profits of NT$1.462 billion (US$48.33 million) for 2016, increasing 12% from a year earlier. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$6.02 for the year, the company's highest level.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$4.20 in cash for 2016.

The company expects sales of its integrated access device (IAD) products, DOCSIS 3.0 VDSL, and G.fast gateway devices, small cells and IoT solution to drive revenue growth in 2017, according to company president James Wang.

The company's stock price dipped NT$1.60 to close at NT$78.40 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 27 session.