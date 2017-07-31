Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Digitimes Research: Mini LEDs to be initially used in backlighting for automotive displays
Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Monday 31 July 2017]

Mini LEDs, with much higher yield rates than those for Micro LEDs, are expected to come into commercial production next year, with initial application expected to be backlighting of LCD automotive displays, according to Digitimes Research.

Mini LEDs range from 100-200 microns in size, larger than sub-30-micron Micro LEDs. The former's much larger size makes them less difficult in mass transfer and mass inspection, offering higher yield rates, Digitimes Research indicated.

As compared with conventional LEDs used in direct-type backlighting, Mini LEDs offfer better display quality, more flexibility for device design and curved-surface screens, less power consumption and visibility under strong sunlight.

For direct-type backlighting of automotive displays, a single panel will use several thousand to over 10,000 Mini LED chips and there will be monthly global demand for an estimated 15.56 billion Mini LED chips in the first year of commercial use.

The estimated global demand will need production capacity support of about 48 4-inch MOCVD sets for 200-micron x 200-micron equvilanets assuming yield rates of 85-90% and almost 30 MOCVD sets for 150-micron x 150-micron equivalents at yield rates of 80-85%.

Prices for a conventional LED backlight unit (BLU) for a 10-inch or above LCD automotive display stand at US$2.7-3.6 currently. Without considering yield rates, prices for a BLU made of 150-micron x 150-micron and 200-micron x 200-micron LED chips are estimated at US$11.50 and US$19.40 respectively. The large price gap accounts for little of the total cost for a car but makes a big difference if Mini LED chips are used in displays of smart wearable devices, IT devices and LCD TVs, and this is why Mini LEDs are expected to be initially adopted for BLUs for automotive display.

car display

Mini LEDs offer more flexibility in display design.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Content from this article was part of a complete Digitimes Research Chinese-language report that has not yet been translated into English. If you are interested in an English version of the report or wish to receive more information about the report, click here to contact us and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Digitimes Research also provides quarterly tracking services for market sectors such as Global Tablet, China Smartphone, China Smartphone AP, Taiwan ICT and Taiwan FPD. Click here for more information about Digitimes Research Tracking services.

Realtime news

  • Nanya unveils new HQ

    Bits + chips | 1h 5min ago

  • Silicon Motion 2Q17 sales increase slightly, 3Q sales to decrease

    Bits + chips | 1h 17min ago

  • Yageo posts record operating profit for 2Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 33min ago

  • Quanta Storage accelerates collaborative robots production

    Before Going to Press | 1h 43min ago

  • Chicony Power nets NT$1.72 per share for 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • Solartech sees July revenues decrease

    Before Going to Press | 1h 49min ago

  • Danen July revenues down 52% on year

    Before Going to Press | 1h 50min ago

  • VR HMD shipments may reach 10 million units in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Nanya mulls developing 10nm DRAM technology in-house

    Before Going to Press | 1h 57min ago

  • Sales of Asustek ZenFone 4 to exceed 8 million units in 2H17

    Before Going to Press | 1h 58min ago

  • WPG 3Q17 revenues to rise up to 6%

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Before Going to Press | 2h 1min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link