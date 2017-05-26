Taipei, Friday, May 26, 2017 20:38 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: Smartphone shipments decline sharply in April
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 26 May 2017]

Shipments of smartphones in the Taiwan market totaled 543,000 units in April, down nearly 10% from the previous month and 20% from a year earlier period, according to data compiled by local retail channels.

Driven by brisk sales of the Galaxy S8 devices as well as entry-level and mid-tier Galaxy family products, Samsung Electronics continued to rank as the top vendor in terms of sales volume in the local market with a 22.4% share in April, compared to 21.6% share a month earlier.

Apple took the second place with a 21.6% share in April, followed by Asustek Computer's 12.9%, HTC's 10.4% and Sony Mobile Communications' 9.2%.

In terms of sales value, Apple ranked first with an overwhelming 45.9% share, followed by Samsung's 20.2%, Sony's 8.9%, Oppo's 6.4% and Asustek's 6.3%.

The top-10 selling models in April were: iPhone 7 Plus 128GB, iPhone 6 32GB, iPhone 7 128GB, Galaxy J2 Prime, Oppo R9s, Galaxy J7 2016, ZenFone 3 ZE552KL, Galaxy J7 Prime, Galaxy S8 Plus, and TWM Amazing X3s.

