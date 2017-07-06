Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Intel and Qualcomm are expected to compete neck and neck in the VR/AR and AI sectors as the two companies have continued to enhance their deployments in these areas. With new applications expected to become available in 2018, competition in the VR market is expected to grow even fiercer.

Intel has recently become a sponsor of the Olympic Games until 2024 and will push VR applications for the events. Meanwhile, Qualcomm expects extended reality (XR), which is the combination of VR/AR and mixed reality (MR), will see driving force mainly from the mobile industry, and therefore has been pushing to increase the related supply chain.

Intel already has advantages in the PC market's VR sector and has cooperated with VR players including Voke to quickly expand its VR competitiveness. Intel announced mixed reality plans in 2016 and released Project Alloy in January 2017 to offer hardware and an API for developers to create head-mounted displays (HMDs). Project Alloy-based HMDs are expected to become available in the fourth quarter.

At the same time, Intel also invested heavily on marketing its VR applications. In addition to sponsoring the Olympics Games and plans to let audiences watch games in VR environments, Intel has also partnered with ESL and Oculus to establish the VR Challenger League, as well as Sony to push VR movie experiences.

As for Qualcomm's XR strategy, the chip player's Snapdragon 835 will be able to support XR applications and Qualcomm will also supply a VR SDK including 6DOF head movement tracking technology for developers to create corresponding software.

Qualcomm's goal for XR is to let its partners commercialize their products with the least amount of R&D investment. Qualcomm has been forming cooperation with its XR supply chain partners including Goertek, Thundercomm, OmniVision and Ximmerse.

So far, over 20 XR products using the Snapdragon 800-series platform are already available in the market including smartphones and independent equipment, and another 20 XR products are in development.

Qualcomm has also partnered with Google recently to develop a Snapdragon 835 VR platform-based Daydream HMD reference design. Lenovo and HTC are both expected to release products using the design.

Behind virtual reality games is real competition.

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, July 2017