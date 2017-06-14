Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:28 (GMT+8)
Taiwan market: LG Electronics launches new OLED TVs
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 June 2017]

LG Electronics has launched a new lineup of OLED TVs with display sizes ranging from 55- to 86-inch in the Taiwan market and aims to ship over 2,500 units in the local market in 2017.

With the new offerings, LG is expected to be able to maintain its top 4K (Ultra HD) TV vendor ranking in the local market in 2017, according to industry sources.

Sales of Ultra HD TVs accounted for nearly 20% of all TVs sold in the Taiwan market in the first quarter of 2017, compared to 8% a year earlier, indicated the sources, adding the ratio is expected to reach 50% by the end of 2017.

LG OLED TVs

LG launches new OLED TVs in Taiwan
Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, June 2017

