Over 44 million LCD TVs shipped globally in 1Q17, says WitsView

Global LCD TV shipments reached 44.05 million units in first-quarter 2017, decreasing 31.0% sequentially and 8.4% on year, according to WitsView.
The peak season in the China market during the 2017 Lunar New Year holidays fell far short of expectation, WitsView said, adding global LCD TV shipments in the second quarter will grow 8% sequentially and total shipments in 2017 are forecast at 219 million units.
Top-5 LCD TV vendors's global shipments, 1Q17 (m units)
Vendor
Shipment
Q/Q
Samsung
10.1
(34.8%)
LG
6.4
(12.3%)
TCL
2.8
(23.5%)
Hisense
2.5
(31.5%)
Sony
2.1
(46.8%)
Source: WitsView, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017