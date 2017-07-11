LG ramping home appliance shipments to shore up sales

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

LG Electronics is ramping up shipments of its household appliances in a bid to further increase revenues and profits for the second half of 2017.

LG reported recently that its revenues grew 9.7% on year to KRW14.66 trillion (US$12.754 billion) in the first quarter of 2017. During the same period, net profits reached KRW835.7 billion, a meaningful improvement from a net loss of KRW258.8 billion a quarter earlier.

In addition to a significant reduction in losses of its handset business, a rebound in sales of household appliances and air conditioners was also credited to LG's strong performance in the first quarter, according to industry sources.

LG's combined sales of household appliances and air conditioner products totaled KRW4.6 trillion in the first quarter of 2017, increasing 9.9% from a year earlier, according to company data.

LG expects its overall revenues to continue to expand 5-9% sequentially in the second quarter and plans to launch an array of new products to maintain its sales momentum in the second half of the year.

To reach its goal, LG is integrating and strengthening its production base for household appliances in Changwon, Korea. The plant in Changwon alone is able to roll out 2.5 million refrigerators a year. Together with other plants in China, Mexico, Indonesia, India, Russia and Poland, the company has a capacity of 10 million refrigerators a year.

The Changwon plant also has a capacity of 2.2 million air conditioner products a year and is able to assemble up to 2,000 units of air purifiers a day.

Globally, LG plans to launch a newly designed double-slot washing machine in July, as well as its new door-in-door refrigerator products in August, according to the company.

Meanwhile, LG will also focus on promoting its vacuum cleaners, sweeping robots and air purifiers in the second half of the year.

LG's A9 vaccum cleaner

Photo: Shih-min Fu, Digitimes, July 2017