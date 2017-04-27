LG Display 1Q17 net operating profit hits record

Chen Bo-zhen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

LG Display has released its first-quarter 2017 financial report, reporting net operating profit of KRW1,027 billion (US$912 million), the firm's highest-ever quarterly level.

TV panels accounted for 43% of the first-quarter consolidated revenues; smartphones and other mobile device applications 26%; notebook and tablet applications 16%; and desktop monitor panels 15%.

Total area of panels to be shipped in the second quarter is expected to remain unchanged sequentially, while TV panel shipments in the quarter will slightly decrease or be flat sequentially, company CFO Don Kim said.

In view of good market response to OLED panels, LG Display will begin production of OLED panels using plastic backplanes at its new 6G plant in Gumi City, eastern South Korea, as schedule, Kim noted.