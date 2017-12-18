Taiwan market: LG, Oppo to launch new smartphones for year-end holidays

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

LG Electronics and Oppo both will launch new smartphone models in the Taiwan market on December 22, heating up competition for the year-end shopping season, according to sources from retail channels.

LG will introduce its new flagship model, LG V30+, into the local market, priced at NT$24,900 (US$830) unlocked.

The V30+ features a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1,440 by 2,880 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 200GB via a micron SD card.

Meanwhile, LG has increased its promotional budget for Taiwan, aiming to further ramp up its smartphone sales in the local market in 2018.

Oppo will launch its Oppo R11 Plus, which comes with a 6-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, with 4GB of RAM and 56GB of ROM. However, the price for the model is still not available.

Oppo will also release a new A75-series product targeting the mid-tier segment.

With the rollout of the two models, Oppo is expected to able to maintain its fifth ranking in the local smartphone market, said the sources.