Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:31 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
14°C
Taiwan market: LG, Oppo to launch new smartphones for year-end holidays
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 December 2017]

LG Electronics and Oppo both will launch new smartphone models in the Taiwan market on December 22, heating up competition for the year-end shopping season, according to sources from retail channels.

LG will introduce its new flagship model, LG V30+, into the local market, priced at NT$24,900 (US$830) unlocked.

The V30+ features a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1,440 by 2,880 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 200GB via a micron SD card.

Meanwhile, LG has increased its promotional budget for Taiwan, aiming to further ramp up its smartphone sales in the local market in 2018.

Oppo will launch its Oppo R11 Plus, which comes with a 6-inch display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 CPU, with 4GB of RAM and 56GB of ROM. However, the price for the model is still not available.

Oppo will also release a new A75-series product targeting the mid-tier segment.

With the rollout of the two models, Oppo is expected to able to maintain its fifth ranking in the local smartphone market, said the sources.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Garmin launches new smartwatch supporting mobile payment

    Before Going to Press | 3h 51min ago

  • Computex 2018 to focus on AI, 5G, IIoT, VR, blockchain

    Before Going to Press | 3h 53min ago

  • LG Display to focus on production of 65-, 77-inch OLED panels in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 3h 54min ago

  • China market: China Mobile set 2018 orders for optical components

    Before Going to Press | 3h 55min ago

  • Chinba market: Smartphone brands launch limited editions to promote brand image

    Before Going to Press | 3h 56min ago

  • IoT platform operator PTC to set up reality lab

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Global LCD TV shipments to drop slightly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 59min ago

  • Competition in global TV market to remain keen in 2018

    Before Going to Press | 4h ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link