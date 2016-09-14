Taipei, Wednesday, September 14, 2016 14:54 (GMT+8)
Samsung Display to obtain 9.77% stake in joint venture 11G LCD factory in China
Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 14 September 2016]

China-based vendor TCL on September 13 announced that Samsung Display will invest CNY2.1 billion (US$314 million) for a 9.77% stake in an 11G TFT-LCD factory to be established in Shenzhen, southern China, on a joint venture basis with TCL's subsidiary China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and the city government of Shenzhen.

The factory will have an initial paid-in capital of CNY21.5 billion, with CSOT to invest CNY11.4 billion for a 53.02% stake and the city government of Shenzhen CNY8.0 billion for 37.21%.

Construction will begin in December 2016 and the factory will have a monthly production capacity of 90,000 3,370mm by 2,940mm glass substrates. Production will start in July 2019 and focus on 43-, 65-, 70- and 75-inch LCD TV panels as well as large-size PID (public information display) panels.

