Digitimes Research: China makers aggressively expanding AMOLED capacity
Tony Huang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 3 February 2017]

Seven China-based panel makers have been expanding existing or setting up new AMOLED production capacities, with total annual capacity estimated to increase from 272,000 square meters in 2016 to 1.584 million square meters in 2018, 4.464 million square meters in 2019, and 7.864 million square meters in 2020 at a 2016-2020 CAGR of 131.9%, according to Digitimes Research.

In 2020, BOE Technology will be the largest China-based AMOLED panel maker accounting for 35.0% of total annual production capacity, Tianma Micro-electronics 17.6%, Visionox 14.0%, EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) 11.6%, China Star Optoelectronics Technology 9.5%, Truly Opto-Electronics 7.8% and Royole 4.5%, Digitimes Research indicated.

In comparison, Samsung Display and LG Display had combined annual production capacity of 4.945 million square meters for AMOLED panels in 2016 and the total capacity will increase to 15.130 million square meters in 2020 at a 2016-2020 CAGR of 32.3%. However, the two South Korea-based makers are relatively focusing expansion on flexible AMOLED panels, with the proportion for flexible models to hike from 46.1% in 2016 to 72.6% in 2020.

