CSOT constructing 11G LCD factory
Chuang Ruay-mong, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 26 December 2016]

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) in late November 2016 started construction of an 11G LCD factory with monthly production capacity of 140,000 glass substrates in Shenzhen, southern China, at an investment of CNY53.8 billion (US$7.8 billion). Production of 43-, 65- and 75-inch Ultra HD LCD TV panels and AMOLED panels is scheduled begin in March 2019, according to China-based media reports.

In addition, CSOT is constructing two 8.5G TFT-LCD factories, one with monthly capacity of 155,000 glass substrates and the other with 120,000 units.

CSOT is talking with Japan-based Asahi Glass about an investment of CNY4.38 billion to set up a joint venture to make electronic glass near the 11G factory.

According to CSOT R&D executives, there will be seven 8.5G, three 8.6G, a 10.5G and an 11G factory in operation in China in 2020, with a combined production capacity exceeding the totals of Samsung Display and LG Display.

