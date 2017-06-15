Taipei, Friday, June 16, 2017 04:42 (GMT+8)
China market: CSOT begins construction of 6G flexible AMOLED lines
Jerry Yang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) has begun construction of a 6G flexible LTPS-AMOLED plant in Wuhan, Hubei province. The new plant is slated for commercial production in the first quarter of 2020 with a capacity of 45,000 substrates a month, according to a media report in China.

The AMOLED plant will require a capital input of CNY35 billion (US$5.149 billion) and is expected to roll out 1.16 million square meters of AMOLED panels a year for smartphone applications, generating revenues of over CNY10 billion, said the report.

Meanwhile, CSOT also plans to build two 4.5G flexible OLED lines for R&D and trial production of OLED panels in order to help ramp up the yield rate at the 6G lines, pusing the lines into volume production, said the report.

