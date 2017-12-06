10G and larger FPD capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022, says IHS Markit

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 December 2017]

With BOE, China Star, LG Display and Foxconn expected to build seven new 10.5G fabs by 2020, 10G and larger fab flat panel display (FPD) capacity is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59% between 2017 and 2022, according to IHS Markit.

"The majority of all new incremental capacity for producing FPD televisions and other large area applications will be added at Gen 10.5 in the future," said Charles Annis, senior director at IHS Markit. "The new Gen 10.5 fabs will install 735,000 substrates per month of capacity by the end of 2022. This is enough capacity to produce more than 60 million 65-inch televisions a year."

The 8G and 8.6G fabs that currently account for the bulk of large-area dedicated supply were designed to produce 55- and 58-inch panels respectively, but suffer from inefficiency at bigger sizes. Now with premium televisions rapidly moving to larger sizes as prices fall, FPD makers are racing to build 10.5G fabs that are highly optimized for 65- and 75-inch panels, said IHS Markit.

IHS Markit said 10.5G factories, which use enormous 2940 x 3370mm glass substrates, require high capital outlays to construct. Based on panel makers' public announcements, total project costs of a 10.5G LCD fab with a monthly capacity of 60,000 substrates will range between US$3.4-6 billion, varying by maker and process to be adopted. To help finance such expensive factories panel makers in most cases are turning to regional governments for support. Outfitting these fabs is creating unprecedented opportunities for the supply chain that supports them, particularly for equipment makers.

FPD equipment spending will reach a record high of more than US$20 billion in 2018, of which new 10.5G fabs are a major contributing factor, said the research firm. As the many new 10.5G fabs begin to ramp-up, IHS Markit expects 65-inch and larger panel prices will fall continuously, about 5% annually. Subsequently, demand for this high-end segment of the FPD market is forecast to expand 2.5 times to approximately 40 million units in 2022.