CSOT to set up 6G flexible AMOLED line, says report

Chen Duan-wu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) will invest CNY35 billion (US$5.08 billion) to set up a 6G line for producing flexible AMOLED panels using LTPS (low-temperature poly-Si) TFT-LCD backplanes in Wuhan City, central China, according to a media report.

The factory will have monthly production capacity of 45,000 glass substrates and CSOT, which is under China-based TCL Group, will adopt flexible organic evaporation manufacturing process matched with flexible touch panels and flexible cover glass, according to a report from tech.sina.com.

With trial production to begin in second-quarter 2019 and volume production in first-half 2020, the factory will produce 3- to 12-inch high-resolution flexible AMOLED panels for smartphones and tablets.

Apple is expected to adopt AMOLED panels for a new iPhone model to be launched in 2017 and first-tier China-based smartphone vendors such as Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are expected to follow suit for their high-end models.