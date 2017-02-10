BOE Technology to set up OLED platform in China

Alexandria Chou, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 February 2017]

China-based display panel maker BOE Technology will cooperate the government of Hefei City, central China, to establish an OLED platform in the city to boost development OLED technology and production of OLED panels, according to the company.

The platform will see a total investment of CNY1 billion (US$145 million) and BOE will invest CNY600 million for a 75% stake. The platform will be operated by BOE's subsidiary based in the city. Through the platform, BOE will cooperate with upstream and downstream partners to develop OLED technology.

BOE has decided to stop investing to set up additional TFT-LCD panel production capacity and to invest CNY46.5 billion to set up a 6G AMOLED factory for smartphone and tablet panels. The platform in Hefei will focus on development of medium- to large-size OLED panels.

In addition to BOE, China Star Optoelectronics Technology is setting up OLED production capacity at its 11G factory which will be completed in mid-2019.