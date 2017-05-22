Epistar expects increases in CSP LED chip shipments for TV BLUs in 3Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

LED epiwafer and chip maker Epistar expects shipments of CSP (chip-scale packaging) LED chips for LCD TV backlighting to increase beginning third-quarter 2017, according to the company.

China- and South Korea-based LCD TV vendors have increased adoption of backlight units (BLUs) made from CSP LED chips, Epistar said. There were few LCD TV models equipped with such BLUs in 2016, but there have been 5-10 such LCD TV models so far in 2017, Epistar noted.

In view of growing demand, Epistar has expanded CSP LED chip production capacity, with the additional capacity to gradually come into operation beginning third-quarter 2017. CSP LED chips are also used in smartphone flashes, Epistar indicated.

If CSP LED chip capacity is fully utilized in the third quarter, the corresponding revenue proportion will reach 10% for the first time, Epistar said.