Epistar 1Q17 gross margin hits 11-quarter high

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 4 May 2017]

Epistar has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, recording consolidated revenues of NT$5.731 billion (US$189 million), gross margin of 19.73% which was the highest quarterly level since third-quarter 2014, net operating profit of NT$417 million, net loss of NT$281 million and net loss per share of NT$0.26.

The first-quarter net loss was due to foreign exchange loss of NT$602 million, the company said.

Epistar has decided to raise additional paid-in capital through issuing up to 165 million new shares, equivalent to a 13.13% stake after the capital expansion, for private placement and/or global depository receipt (GDR).