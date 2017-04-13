Epistar capacity at full utilization

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 13 April 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has fully utilized its production capacity since March 2017 and has obtained orders for blue-light LED chips with total ordered volume 30% over the corresponding prodcution capacity, according to the company.

Epistar expects LED chips for automotive use, infrared LED chips and VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) to drive growth in 2017 consolidated revenue. Epistar has 10-20% of AlGaInP LED chips used in automotive lighting currently and the proportion may rise to 20% in 2017. Infrared LED chips, accounting for 20-30% of AlGaInP LED chips, are used in surveillance systems, mobile terminal devices and smart wearable devices.

In view of potential demand for VCSEL used in biometric sensing, Epistar is in R&D of epitaxial wafers used to make VCSEL and plans to modify some of MOCVD sets for production of such wafers.