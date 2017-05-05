Taipei, Saturday, May 6, 2017 09:12 (GMT+8)
Epistar starts patent infringement lawsuit in US
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 5 May 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has filed with the United States District Court for the Central District of California a patent infringement charge against US-based Lowe's Companies and Lowe's Home Centers. The Kichler Lighting LED filament light bulbs and Utilitech LED light bulbs sold by two companies allegedly infringe several Epistar patents, according to Epistar.

Epistar said it has sought the court's injunction on selling the allegedly infringing products.

Kichler Lighting LED filament light bulbs, such as a 60W model coded YGA16A08-A15C-CL-5W, allegedly infringe one or more of Epistar's US patents concerning LED filament light bulbs, Epistar claimed. Similarly, Utilitech LED light bulbs, such as a 60W model coded YGA03A41-A19-9W-830, allegedly infringe one or more of Epistar's US patents regarding LED light bulbs, Epistar noted.

LED filament light bulbs are in strong demand currently and Epistar considers adoption of new IC drivers for such LED lighting products and beginning trial production in the second half of 2017, the company indicated.

