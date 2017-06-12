Epistar, Everlight Electronics see slight growth in May revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 June 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar and LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics have reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.214 billion (US$73.3 million) and NT$2.368 billion respectively for May, growing 1.18% on month and 2.67% on year and rising 5.15% and 2.44% respectively.

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$10.137 billion for January-May, slipping 3.51% on year, while Everlight Electronics' NT$11.335 billion also dipped 2.95%.

Epistar has fully utilized capacity for blue-light LED chips and has received orders for LED chips for CSP (chip scale packaging) LCD TV backlighting. Market analysts expect Epistar to record consolidated revenues of NT$6.5-6.6 billion for the second quarter of 2017, increasing below 10% sequentially.

Everlight is showcasing five UV-A LEDs and two UV-C models at the 2017 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition during June 9-12. UV-A devices can be used in drying and curing and UV-C in disinfection and purification. The company is also showcasing monochrome LED lighting with certain wavelength and power rates for growing plants.

Everlight Electronics' booth at the 2017 Guangzhou International Lighting Exhibition

Photo: Company