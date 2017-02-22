Epistar to produce VCSELs

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 22 February 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has landed orders for VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) for use in proximity sensors for smartphones and will begin production in the third quarter of 2017, according to the company.

Currently, IR LED devices are used in smartphone proximity sensors, Epistar said. Smartphone vendors want to reduce the size of holes in the display to improve appearances, but smaller holes will inhibit IR LED-sensors prompting a switch to VCSEL devices, Epistar explained.

Epistar said it will use some MOCVD sets currently used to make AlGaInP LED chips to produce VCSELs. GaAs substrates are used to produce AlGaInP wafers and will also be used to produce VCSEL wafers.