Demand for LED devices used in LED lighting may slip in 3Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

LED lighting players have increased LED device inventory levels, and so global demand for LED chips and devices used in LED lighting is likely to decrease in the third quarter of 2017, according to industry sources.

In view of growing demand for LED lighting and continual hikes in LED chip and device prices, LED lighting vendors and makers have procured LED devices in excess of actual demand in the first half of 2017, resulting in high inventory levels, the sources said.

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips used in LED lighting since March-April 2017, but foresees demand may significantly drop in the third quarter, the company indicated.

