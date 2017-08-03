Sanan Optoelectronics expanding capacity, Epistar to follow suit

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 3 August 2017]

China's largest LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics continues to expand production capacity, while the largest Taiwan-based maker Epistar will expand capacity through replacing old MOCVD sets with new models with higher throughput in 2018, according to industry sources.

Sanan is installing a number of new MOCVD sets and will bring 10 into operation each month beginning August 2017. In addition, Sanan will procure more MOCVD machines in the second half of 2017, with installation scheduled through 2019. Sanan plans to eventually increase capacity by about 100 MOCVD sets in total.

Sanan currently accounts for 12% of total production capacity around the world, and 29% for in China alone, and aims to hike its global share to 30% through the capacity expansion.

Epistar will replace some of old MOCVD sets at its factory in Taiwan and two in eastern China with a new model that offers a capacity of 31 4-inch LED epitaxial wafers. Output of the new machines is 50% higher than existing ones. 20 of the new MOCVD units can turn out about 100,000 4-inch LED epitaxial wafers a month.

However, Epistar said that it has not yet finalized the time-frame for releasing orders, or the total number of new MOCVD sets it will procure. US-based Veeco Instruments and Germany-based Aixtron SE have dominated the global supply of MOCVD machines, but are facing increasing competition from a few China-based makers such as Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment and Tang Optoelectronics Equipment (Shanghai). However, Epistar commented that China-produced MOCVD sets may be attractive due to their lower costs and lower production costs for LED epitaxial wafers, but they are still new and the quality and stability of products need to be observed.

Due to strong demand for LED chips used in lighting, backlighting and fine pixel pitch LED displays, Epistar has obtained orders for blue-light LED chips with total order s exceeding it corresponding production capacity by 30%. Currently, blue-light LED chips account for about 70% of Epistar's consolidated revenues.

Mainly because some small China-based makers have withdrawn from the market, global supply of LED chips in 2017 will be short of demand by an equivalent of 10 million LED epitaxial wafers.