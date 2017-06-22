Taipei, Friday, June 23, 2017 08:53 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Epistar lands orders for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in plant-growth lighting
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and maker Epistar has obtained new orders for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in plant-growth lighting, with shipments scheduled until August-September 2017, according to company president Jou Ming-jiunn.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in infrared sensors, security surveillance and automotive sensors.

In addition, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have increased orders for CSP (chip scale packaging) LED chips used in TV backlighting and China-based LCD TV vendors will adopt LED chips also. Consequently, monthly shipments of CSP LED chips used in TV backlighting are expected to increase to 40-50 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up from 10-20 million chips a year ago.

In addition, Epistar has begun shipments of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) epitaxial wafers and is developing VCSEL chips with shipments expected to begin in 2018.

China-based LED makers are expanding production capacities and are likely to bring additional capacities into operation in the fourth quarter of 2017, possibly leveraging competitive pressure in the first half of 2018.

Epistar aims to ship 599 billion LED chips in 2017 and see business operations for the year swing from the net loss of NT$3.546 billion (US$117 million) for 2016 to profitability.

Epistar president

Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017

Categories: LED LED upstream

Tags: AlGaInP Epistar lighting

Companies: Epistar

Realtime news

  • Compal evaluating partnership with LeEco

    IT + CE | 10h 6min ago

  • Qisda pushing to adopt more robotic arms at Taiwan plants

    IT + CE | 10h 29min ago

  • Foxconn announces US investment project

    IT + CE | 10h 31min ago

  • FPCB firm Flexium to see July revenues rise substantially

    Bits + chips | 10h 37min ago

  • Taiwan May unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

    Bits + chips | 10h 39min ago

  • Samsung mass producing Exynos-branded IoT solution

    Bits + chips | 10h 40min ago

  • Faraday MFP ASIC shipments rise at CAGR of 38%

    Bits + chips | 11h 33min ago

  • Xiaomi sampling in-house developed Surge S2 chips, says report

    Bits + chips | 11h 35min ago

  • Aspeed enjoys brisk BMC chip orders

    Bits + chips | 11h 37min ago

  • IC distributor Edom to post double-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 11h 42min ago

  • Huawei, Vivo and Oppo likely to ship lower-than-expected smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 11h 44min ago

  • IntelliEPI expects to post sequential revenue growth through 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 11h 45min ago

  • Qisda has high hopes for enterprise and industrial robots

    Before Going to Press | 12h 6min ago

  • Taiwan May unemployment rate down, says DGBAS

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link