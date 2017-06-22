Epistar lands orders for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in plant-growth lighting

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and maker Epistar has obtained new orders for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in plant-growth lighting, with shipments scheduled until August-September 2017, according to company president Jou Ming-jiunn.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for ultra-brightness AlGaInP LED chips used in infrared sensors, security surveillance and automotive sensors.

In addition, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have increased orders for CSP (chip scale packaging) LED chips used in TV backlighting and China-based LCD TV vendors will adopt LED chips also. Consequently, monthly shipments of CSP LED chips used in TV backlighting are expected to increase to 40-50 million units in the third quarter of 2017, up from 10-20 million chips a year ago.

In addition, Epistar has begun shipments of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) epitaxial wafers and is developing VCSEL chips with shipments expected to begin in 2018.

China-based LED makers are expanding production capacities and are likely to bring additional capacities into operation in the fourth quarter of 2017, possibly leveraging competitive pressure in the first half of 2018.

Epistar aims to ship 599 billion LED chips in 2017 and see business operations for the year swing from the net loss of NT$3.546 billion (US$117 million) for 2016 to profitability.

Epistar president Jou Ming-jiunn

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, June 2017