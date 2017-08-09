Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:15 (GMT+8)
Epistar 2Q17 operations turn to net profit
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported second-quarter 2017 operations swung from net losses for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 into net profit of NT$730.9 million (US$24.1 million).

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.645 billion, gross margin 20.89%, net operating profit NT$621.3 million, net profit NT$730.9 million and net EPS NT$0.68 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$12.375 billion, gross margin 20.35%, net operating profit NT$1.038 billion, net profit NT$449.8 million and net EPS NT$0.42 for January-June.

Epistar also reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.249 billion for July, growing 0.48% on month and 3.12% on year, and NT$14.625 billion for January-July, falling 1.14% on year.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips and has utilized 80% of capacity for AlGaInP LED chips, the company said. Blue-light LED chips account for 60-70% of total shipments currently, Epistar noted.

Epistar expects to ship 40-50 million CSP (chip scale packaging) LED chips in the third quarter of 2017, hiking 100-150% on year. Shipments of LED chips used in LED plant-growth lighting and LED automotive lighting in the third quarter will increase significantly.

Epistar

Epistar has reported net profit for 2Q17
Photo: Digitimes file photo

Epistar: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

2,249

0.5%

3.1%

14,625

(1.1%)

Jun-17

2,238

1.1%

6.3%

12,375

(1.9%)

May-17

2,214

1.2%

2.7%

10,137

(3.5%)

Apr-17

2,188

(1.9%)

(4.5%)

7,923

(5.1%)

Mar-17

2,231

22.5%

(0.1%)

5,735

(5.3%)

Feb-17

1,822

8.3%

10.8%

3,504

(8.4%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

