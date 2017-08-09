Epistar 2Q17 operations turn to net profit

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported second-quarter 2017 operations swung from net losses for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 into net profit of NT$730.9 million (US$24.1 million).

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.645 billion, gross margin 20.89%, net operating profit NT$621.3 million, net profit NT$730.9 million and net EPS NT$0.68 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$12.375 billion, gross margin 20.35%, net operating profit NT$1.038 billion, net profit NT$449.8 million and net EPS NT$0.42 for January-June.

Epistar also reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.249 billion for July, growing 0.48% on month and 3.12% on year, and NT$14.625 billion for January-July, falling 1.14% on year.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips and has utilized 80% of capacity for AlGaInP LED chips, the company said. Blue-light LED chips account for 60-70% of total shipments currently, Epistar noted.

Epistar expects to ship 40-50 million CSP (chip scale packaging) LED chips in the third quarter of 2017, hiking 100-150% on year. Shipments of LED chips used in LED plant-growth lighting and LED automotive lighting in the third quarter will increase significantly.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

Epistar: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 2,249 0.5% 3.1% 14,625 (1.1%) Jun-17 2,238 1.1% 6.3% 12,375 (1.9%) May-17 2,214 1.2% 2.7% 10,137 (3.5%) Apr-17 2,188 (1.9%) (4.5%) 7,923 (5.1%) Mar-17 2,231 22.5% (0.1%) 5,735 (5.3%) Feb-17 1,822 8.3% 10.8% 3,504 (8.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017