Epistar 2Q17 operations turn to net profit

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported second-quarter 2017 operations swung from net losses for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 into net profit of NT$730.9 million (US$24.1 million).
Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.645 billion, gross margin 20.89%, net operating profit NT$621.3 million, net profit NT$730.9 million and net EPS NT$0.68 for the second quarter, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$12.375 billion, gross margin 20.35%, net operating profit NT$1.038 billion, net profit NT$449.8 million and net EPS NT$0.42 for January-June.
Epistar also reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.249 billion for July, growing 0.48% on month and 3.12% on year, and NT$14.625 billion for January-July, falling 1.14% on year.
Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips and has utilized 80% of capacity for AlGaInP LED chips, the company said. Blue-light LED chips account for 60-70% of total shipments currently, Epistar noted.
Epistar expects to ship 40-50 million CSP (chip scale packaging) LED chips in the third quarter of 2017, hiking 100-150% on year. Shipments of LED chips used in LED plant-growth lighting and LED automotive lighting in the third quarter will increase significantly.
Epistar has reported net profit for 2Q17
Photo: Digitimes file photo
Epistar: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
2,249
|
0.5%
|
3.1%
|
14,625
|
(1.1%)
Jun-17
|
2,238
|
1.1%
|
6.3%
|
12,375
|
(1.9%)
May-17
|
2,214
|
1.2%
|
2.7%
|
10,137
|
(3.5%)
Apr-17
|
2,188
|
(1.9%)
|
(4.5%)
|
7,923
|
(5.1%)
Mar-17
|
2,231
|
22.5%
|
(0.1%)
|
5,735
|
(5.3%)
Feb-17
|
1,822
|
8.3%
|
10.8%
|
3,504
|
(8.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017