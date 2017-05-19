Taipei, Saturday, May 20, 2017 05:46 (GMT+8)
LandMark, TruLight, Epistar look to growing demand for GaAs-based epiwafers
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 19 May 2017]

LandMark Optoelectronics, TrueLight and Epistar expect growing use of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) 3D sensing in smartphone cameras to increase demand for GaAs-based epitaxial wafers used to produce VCSEL diodes, according to the companies.

Apple has reportedly adopted VCSEL-based 3D sensing technology for cameras of new iPhone to be launched later in 2017, with such 3D sensing to be used for facial recognition and 3D modeling. Samsung Electronics, Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo are expected to adopt VCSEL-based 3D sensing technology for flagship smartphones as well.

LandMark has provided GaAs-based epiwafer for producing 850nm-wavelength VCSEL diodes used in internal communications in datacenters and consumer electronics. China-based smartphone vendors are likely to adopt the VCSEL diodes, LandMark said.

TrueLight said it has supplied VCSEL devices used in range finders of smartphones for Huawei and Oppo for two years, with monthly shipments of 7-8 million units. TrueLight is also developing VCSEL devices for 3D sensing through cooperation with international makers, with shipments to begin as early as second-half 2017.

Epistar has devoted some of its MOCVD sets to producing AlGaInP LED epiwafers based on GaAs substratess. Such MOCVD sets can be easily converted to make GaAs-based epiwafer for VCSEL diodes and Epistar is ready to do so, the company said.

