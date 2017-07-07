Epistar June revenues hit 15-month high, Everlight Electronics flat

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.238 billion (US$73.9 million) for June, its highest monthly level since April 2016 and growing 1.09% on month and 6.25% on year. Meanwhile, LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics posted NT$2.373 billion, inching up 0.24% on month but down 1.89% on year.
Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips mainly used in backlighting and lighting. The chips account for 60-70% of total LED chip shipments, the company said. For AlGaInP LED chips mainly used in plant-growth lighting, automotive lighting and fine pixel pitch LED displays, Epistar has seen utilization rise to 80%.
Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.641 billion for the second quarter, increasing 15.8% on quarter and 1.31% on year, and 12.375 billion for January-June, dipping 1.88% on year.
Everlight's consolidated revenues of NT$6.993 billion for the second quarter grew 4.13% sequentially but declined 2.09% on year, while its NT$13.709 billion for January-June dropped 2.77% on year.
Epistar saw its June revenues hit a 15-month high.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017
2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Everlight Electronics
Epistar
Sales
Y/Y
Sales
Y/Y
|
Jun-17
|
2,373
|
(1.9%)
|
2,238
|
6.3%
|
May-17
|
2,368
|
2.4%
|
2,214
|
2.7%
|
Apr-17
|
2,252
|
(6.6%)
|
2,188
|
(4.5%)
|
Mar-17
|
2,536
|
3.8%
|
2,231
|
(0.1%)
|
Feb-17
|
2,140
|
1.7%
|
1,822
|
10.8%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017