Epistar June revenues hit 15-month high, Everlight Electronics flat
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.238 billion (US$73.9 million) for June, its highest monthly level since April 2016 and growing 1.09% on month and 6.25% on year. Meanwhile, LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics posted NT$2.373 billion, inching up 0.24% on month but down 1.89% on year.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips mainly used in backlighting and lighting. The chips account for 60-70% of total LED chip shipments, the company said. For AlGaInP LED chips mainly used in plant-growth lighting, automotive lighting and fine pixel pitch LED displays, Epistar has seen utilization rise to 80%.

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.641 billion for the second quarter, increasing 15.8% on quarter and 1.31% on year, and 12.375 billion for January-June, dipping 1.88% on year.

Everlight's consolidated revenues of NT$6.993 billion for the second quarter grew 4.13% sequentially but declined 2.09% on year, while its NT$13.709 billion for January-June dropped 2.77% on year.

epistar

Epistar saw its June revenues hit a 15-month high.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Everlight Electronics

Epistar

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jun-17

2,373

(1.9%)

2,238

6.3%

May-17

2,368

2.4%

2,214

2.7%

Apr-17

2,252

(6.6%)

2,188

(4.5%)

Mar-17

2,536

3.8%

2,231

(0.1%)

Feb-17

2,140

1.7%

1,822

10.8%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
