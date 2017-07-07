Epistar June revenues hit 15-month high, Everlight Electronics flat

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.238 billion (US$73.9 million) for June, its highest monthly level since April 2016 and growing 1.09% on month and 6.25% on year. Meanwhile, LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics posted NT$2.373 billion, inching up 0.24% on month but down 1.89% on year.

Epistar has fully utilized production capacity for blue-light LED chips mainly used in backlighting and lighting. The chips account for 60-70% of total LED chip shipments, the company said. For AlGaInP LED chips mainly used in plant-growth lighting, automotive lighting and fine pixel pitch LED displays, Epistar has seen utilization rise to 80%.

Epistar posted consolidated revenues of NT$6.641 billion for the second quarter, increasing 15.8% on quarter and 1.31% on year, and 12.375 billion for January-June, dipping 1.88% on year.

Everlight's consolidated revenues of NT$6.993 billion for the second quarter grew 4.13% sequentially but declined 2.09% on year, while its NT$13.709 billion for January-June dropped 2.77% on year.

Epistar saw its June revenues hit a 15-month high.

2 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Everlight Electronics Epistar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jun-17 2,373 (1.9%) 2,238 6.3% May-17 2,368 2.4% 2,214 2.7% Apr-17 2,252 (6.6%) 2,188 (4.5%) Mar-17 2,536 3.8% 2,231 (0.1%) Feb-17 2,140 1.7% 1,822 10.8%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017