Taipei, Tuesday, February 14, 2017 06:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
22°C
Innolux 4Q16 net operating profit hits record
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

Panel maker Innolux generated net operating profit of NT$13.996 billion (US$441 million) for the fourth quarter of 2016, its highest quarterly level on record, according to its financial report released at a February 10 investors conference.

Innolux shipped 7.412 million square meters of large-size panels in the fourth quarter, increasing 6.4% on quarter, and the corresponding ASP stood at US$379 per square meter. In addition, Innolux shipped a total area of 539,800 square meters of small- to medium-size panels in the fourth quarter, inching down 0.4% on quarter. As a result, Innolux shipped 27.012 million square meters of large-size panels and 1.937 million square meters of small- to medium-size units in 2016, decreasing 6.0% and 10.7%, respectively, on year.

Below 10-inch panels accounted for 19% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, 10- to below 20-inch units for 19%, 20- to below 30-inch units for 13%, 30- to below 40-inch units for 1%, and 40-inch and above units for 48%. In terms of applications, LCD TVs accounted for 52% of fourth-quarter consolidated revenues, LCD monitors 11%, notebooks and tablets 16%, and smartphones and others 21%.

For business outlook in the first quarter of 2017, Innolux expects shipments of large-size panels to drop 10-13% on quarter and the corresponding ASP to hike 7-9%. Shipments of small- to medium-size units will slip 7-9% and ASP rise 1-3%. Quotes for 50-inch and below LCD TV panels will remain stable in the first quarter but those for above 50-inch units will keep rising.

Viewing that Samsung Display and LG Display are shutting down some of their TFT-LCD factories, and other makers do not have significant plans to bring additional capacity online, global supply of LCD TV panels is expected to remain tight. The average TV panel size will increase by over two inches in 2017, Innolux indicated.

Innolux became globally the second-largest supplier of automotive display panels for a global market share of 18% in 2016, and has obtained large OEM orders from the sector a total value of US$2 billion. Innolux expects its global market share for automotive display panels to rise to 20% soon.

Innolux's board of directors on February 10 approved a capital expenditure budget of NT$25.0 billion for 2017.

Innolux: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

89.382

20.00%

9.72%

287.089

(21.16%)

Gross margin

22.15%

up 10.37pp

up 19.05pp

9.09%

down 3.72pp

Net operating profit

13.996

262.68%

net operating loss of 2.899 for 4Q15

6.414

(71.41%)

Net profit

10.869

255.43%

net loss of 6.723 for 4Q15

1.871

(82.70%)

Net EPS (NT$)

1.09

0.19

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

Realtime news

  • Far EasTone reports decreased revenues for January

    Mobile + telecom - Stockwatch | 7h 43min ago

  • CFIUS gives green light to Osram sale of Ledvance to China-based consortium

    LED | 8h 45min ago

  • Globalfoundries Chengdu fab to start production in 4Q18

    Bits + chips | 8h 46min ago

  • SolarWorld shift to monocrystalline wafers due to inability to compete with China makers

    Green energy | 8h 48min ago

  • Taiwan notebook players picking up pace for pushing executive transitions

    Before Going to Press | 8h 32min ago

  • Asustek, Gigabyte fails to achieve 2016 target of shipping 10 million motherboards in China

    Before Going to Press | 8h 53min ago

  • SolarWorld's shift from polycrystalline to monocrystalline is due to inability to compete with China makers

    Before Going to Press | 9h 6min ago

  • Apple expected to use glass chassis for next-generation 5.8-inch iPhone; aluminum-alloy chassis for 4.7-inch one

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Neo Solar Power sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Micron ramping up 1Xnm chip production, says executive

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Chicony Electronics January down on month, year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Delta Electronics sees decreased January revenues

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • MSI January revenues up on month, down on year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Synnex Technology January revenues down on month, year

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Taiwan market: Oppo aims to sell 800,000-1,000,000 smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 13min ago

  • Oppo aims to ship 120 million smartphones globally in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 15min ago

  • Robust fingerprint sensor demand continues to fill 8-inch fab capacity in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 9h 15min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link