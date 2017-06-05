Largan Precision sees increased May revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 5 June 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision on June 5 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.757 billion (US$124 million) for May, increasing 1.81% on month and 11.72% on year, and those of NT$18.244 billion for January-May, growing 23.78% on year.

10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80% of lens module shipments in May, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models with other resolution levels for 0-10%, Largan said.

Largan expects consolidated revenues for June to be unchanged on month.

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 3,690 1.7% 18.9% 14,498 27.2% Mar-17 3,629 5.1% 20% 10,807 30.4% Feb-17 3,453 (9.2%) 69.5% 7,224 37.2% Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,443 (13.4%) Nov-16 5,208 2.7% (8.8%) 42,997 (17.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017