Largan Precision sees increased May revenues

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision on June 5 reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.757 billion (US$124 million) for May, increasing 1.81% on month and 11.72% on year, and those of NT$18.244 billion for January-May, growing 23.78% on year.
10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80% of lens module shipments in May, 8-megapixel ones for 10-20%, 5-megapixel ones for 0-10% and models with other resolution levels for 0-10%, Largan said.
Largan expects consolidated revenues for June to be unchanged on month.
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
3,690
|
1.7%
|
18.9%
|
14,498
|
27.2%
Mar-17
|
3,629
|
5.1%
|
20%
|
10,807
|
30.4%
Feb-17
|
3,453
|
(9.2%)
|
69.5%
|
7,224
|
37.2%
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,443
|
(13.4%)
Nov-16
|
5,208
|
2.7%
|
(8.8%)
|
42,997
|
(17.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017