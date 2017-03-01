Taipei, Wednesday, March 1, 2017 16:48 (GMT+8)
Lite-On Technology expects monthly dual-lens CCM shipments to rise to 4-5 million units in 2Q17
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Lite-On Technology expects 3-5 China-based smartphone vendors to adopt dual-lens CCMs (compact camera modules) in first-quarter 2017, boosting its monthly shipments of such products to 4-5 million units in the second quarter, according to the company.

Due to high technological barriers, prices and gross margins for dual-lens CCMs are higher than those for general CCMs, Lite-On said.

Lite-On has begun shipments of iris recognition modules consisting of infrared LED sensors and CCMs and will start production of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) 3D range-finding sensors for use in facial recognition in second-half 2017.

Lite-On won a bid to provide LED street lamps in the Middle East in 2016 and will soon begin shipments.

Of consolidated revenues of NT$63.263 billion (US$2.02 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, 49.28% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 25.88% from optoelectronics products including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products; 17.53% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives; and 7.32% from structural components of hand-held devices and other product lines, Lite-On indicated.

Lite-On 's board of directors has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.92 for 2016, accounting for 72.1% of the corresponding net EPS.

Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)

Item

4Q16

Q/Q

Y/Y

2016

Y/Y

Consolidated revenues

63.263

0.93%

9.56%

229.572

5.83%

Gross margin

13.75%

(0.84pp)

(0.09pp)

13.62%

0.65pp

Net operating profit

4.320

8.76%

48.10%

12.709

46.87%

Net profit

2.591

(18.39%)

3.31%

9.416

30.36%

Net EPS (NT$)

1.11

4.05

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

