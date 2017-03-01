Lite-On Technology expects monthly dual-lens CCM shipments to rise to 4-5 million units in 2Q17

Lite-On Technology expects 3-5 China-based smartphone vendors to adopt dual-lens CCMs (compact camera modules) in first-quarter 2017, boosting its monthly shipments of such products to 4-5 million units in the second quarter, according to the company.
Due to high technological barriers, prices and gross margins for dual-lens CCMs are higher than those for general CCMs, Lite-On said.
Lite-On has begun shipments of iris recognition modules consisting of infrared LED sensors and CCMs and will start production of VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) 3D range-finding sensors for use in facial recognition in second-half 2017.
Lite-On won a bid to provide LED street lamps in the Middle East in 2016 and will soon begin shipments.
Of consolidated revenues of NT$63.263 billion (US$2.02 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, 49.28% came from IT product lines including power supplies used in servers, PCs and mobile devices as well as PC peripherals and MFPs (multi-function peripherals); 25.88% from optoelectronics products including CCMs, LED devices and LED lighting products; 17.53% from SSDs (solid-state drives) and optical disc drives; and 7.32% from structural components of hand-held devices and other product lines, Lite-On indicated.
Lite-On 's board of directors has decided to distribute a cash dividend of NT$2.92 for 2016, accounting for 72.1% of the corresponding net EPS.
|
Lite-On Technology: Financial report, 4Q16 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
63.263
|
0.93%
|
9.56%
|
229.572
|
5.83%
|
Gross margin
|
13.75%
|
(0.84pp)
|
(0.09pp)
|
13.62%
|
0.65pp
|
Net operating profit
|
4.320
|
8.76%
|
48.10%
|
12.709
|
46.87%
|
Net profit
|
2.591
|
(18.39%)
|
3.31%
|
9.416
|
30.36%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
1.11
|
|
|
4.05
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017