Genius Electronic Optical dismisses report about insider trading
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

Optical lens maker Genius Electronic Optical has dismissed allegations that it had leaked of sensitive business information to a market analyst in order to manipulate its stock price.

In a recent report, the financial magazine168 Weekly alleged Genius chairman and president Chen Tien-ching leaked sensitive information to a senior analyst at KGI Securities Investment Advisor. Other media reports said stock investors had filed a joint complaint with the Financial Supervisory Commission against Chen and the analyst over alleged conspiracy to manipulate Genius' stock prices.

In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange on September 18, Genius said Chen neither knows the analyst nor has seen him, and the company had nothing to do with KGI's analysis regarding Genius's business.

Genius reportedly is a supplier of lens modules used in front cameras of iPhone devices.

