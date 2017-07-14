Largan Precision nets NT$71.56 per share for 1H17

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported net EPS of NT$71.56 (US$2.36) for the first half of 2017.

Of lens modules shipped in the second quarter, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel for 10-20%, 5-megapixel for 0-10%, and other resolution levels for 0-10%.

Largan is constructing a factory beside its headquarters and main factory in central Taiwan, with completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2017 and production to begin immediately, company CEO Lin En-ping said.

Largan has extended product development to automotive lens modules and has started production in small volumes at its factory in southern China, Lin noted.

According to market analysts, Largan has become the first-choice supplier of lens modules used in high-end smartphones for Apple and China-based vendors including Huawei Technologies, Oppo and Vivo, with orders likely to increase in the second half of 2017.

Largan Precision: Financial report, 2Q17 (NT$b) Item 2Q17 Q/Q Y/Y 1H17 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 11.314 4.68% 12.64% 22.121 20.78% Gross margin 66.49% down 4.45pp up 0.12pp 68.67% up 5.32pp Net operating profit 6.566 (1.78%) 13.40% 13.252 32.86% Net Profit 4.714 (3.48%) 27.75% 9.598 31.25% Net EPS (NT$) 35.14 71.56

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017