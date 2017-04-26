Taipei, Friday, April 28, 2017 10:13 (GMT+8)
India market: Xiaomi facing increasing competition from Oppo, Vivo, says report
Wang Chuan-chiang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 April 2017]

Xiaomi Technology is facing increasing competition from rival vendors Oppo and Vivo in India's smartphone market, according to a China-based tech.qq.com report.

Xiaomi shipped over 10 million smartphones in India in 2016 and ranked as the second largest vendor in the market, trailing after Samsung. However, Xiaomi took the top spot for selling smartphones through online channels.

In order to maintain its leading market position in India, Xiaomi is building a second handset plant in India in cooperation with Foxconn Electronics, the report noted.

However, rivals Oppo and Vivo have also been expanding their share in India at a rapid pace by duplicating Xiaomi's business model, leveraging local factories, expanding online and offline retail channels, and building up brand image through advertisements, indicated the report.

Combined share of Oppo and Vivo in the India market in the fourth quarter of 2016 was actually higher than that held by Xiaomi, said the report.

Meanwhile, other China-based brands, including Lenovo, Meizu and One Plus, have also been gearing up their efforts to penetrate into the India market.

