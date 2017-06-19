Taipei, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 19:51 (GMT+8)
China market: Camera module makers relentlessly ramping capacity
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 June 2017]

China-based camera module makers have continued to ramp up their capacity to cope with increasing demand from local smartphone vendors, including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi and Lenovo, as these vendors have emerged as major players in the global smartphone arena, according to sources from Taiwan-based upstream component suppliers.

Among them, Holitech Technology reportedly plans to add an additional 40-50 COB (chip on board) lines for production of camera modules with total investment reaching about CNY400-500 million (US$58.7-73.4 million), said the sources.

Holitech and fellow companies Truly Opto-Electronics, Sunny Optical Technology, O-film, and Q Technology have also leveraged their expanded capacity to grab orders by lowering quotes, indicated the sources.

Some Taiwan-based camera module suppliers, which lag behind their China-based rivals in terms of production capacity, have phased out of the segment, noted the sources.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based Altek has continued revamping its product mix and marketing strategy in response to ever-changing market competition, according to company chairman Alex Hsia.

Altek no longer focuses on camera modules for handset applications, and instead has been shifting its focus to dual and multi lens modules and image processors as a means to shore up gross margins, Hsia added.

