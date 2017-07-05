Largan Precision sees increased June revenues

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.859 billion (US$127 million) for June, increasing 2.70% on month and 7.35% on year.
Of lens modules shipped in June, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 10-20%, and other resolution levels 0-10%.
Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.314 billion for the second quarter, growing 4.68% on quarter and 12.64% on year, and NT$22.121 billion for January-June, rising 20.78% on year.
Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan and will start production at the end of September.
Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping
Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017
Largan: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
3,757
|
1.8%
|
11.7%
|
18,255
|
23.7%
Apr-17
|
3,690
|
1.7%
|
18.9%
|
14,498
|
27.2%
Mar-17
|
3,629
|
5.1%
|
20%
|
10,887
|
31.3%
Feb-17
|
3,453
|
(9.2%)
|
69.5%
|
7,257
|
37.9%
Jan-17
|
3,804
|
(30.2%)
|
17.9%
|
3,804
|
17.9%
Dec-16
|
5,446
|
4.6%
|
36.9%
|
48,443
|
(13.4%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017