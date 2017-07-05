Largan Precision sees increased June revenues

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Smartphone-use lens module maker Largan Precision has reported consolidated revenues of NT$3.859 billion (US$127 million) for June, increasing 2.70% on month and 7.35% on year.

Of lens modules shipped in June, 10-megapixel and above models accounted for 70-80%, 8-megapixel 10-20%, 5-megapixel 10-20%, and other resolution levels 0-10%.

Largan posted consolidated revenues of NT$11.314 billion for the second quarter, growing 4.68% on quarter and 12.64% on year, and NT$22.121 billion for January-June, rising 20.78% on year.

Largan is constructing a factory in central Taiwan and will start production at the end of September.

Largan Precision CEO Lin En-ping

Photo: Fu Shih-min, Digitimes, July 2017

Largan: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 3,757 1.8% 11.7% 18,255 23.7% Apr-17 3,690 1.7% 18.9% 14,498 27.2% Mar-17 3,629 5.1% 20% 10,887 31.3% Feb-17 3,453 (9.2%) 69.5% 7,257 37.9% Jan-17 3,804 (30.2%) 17.9% 3,804 17.9% Dec-16 5,446 4.6% 36.9% 48,443 (13.4%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017